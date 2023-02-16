Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: North Dakota 10-17; Oral Roberts 23-4

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2021. The Fighting Hawks and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Mabee Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

North Dakota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday, sneaking past 76-73.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, winning 82-73.

North Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Dakota's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought North Dakota up to 10-17 and Oral Roberts to 23-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Golden Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 19-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts have won seven out of their last ten games against North Dakota.