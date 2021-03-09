The 2021 Summit League Tournament will crown its champion on Tuesday evening in Sioux Falls. The winner will also earn a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles taking on the North Dakota State Bison for conference supremacy. Oral Roberts advanced with a tight win over South Dakota State in the semifinals. North Dakota State knocked off UMKC and South Dakota in the first two rounds of the Summit League Tournament.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bison as one-point favorites, with the over-under at 145.5 in the latest Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State odds.

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State spread: NDSU -1

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State over-under: 145.5 points

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State money line: ORU -105, NDSU -115

ORU: The Golden Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

NDSU: The Bison are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Oral Roberts can cover



Oral Roberts is red-hot right now, winning its last four games. Much of that can be traced to two top-flight players in sophomore guard Max Abmas and junior forward Kevin Obanor. Abmas is one of the best scorers in the country, averaging 24.3 points per game, and he is converting 44.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. Obanor is nearly averaging a double-double with 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, and he also knocks down 45.7 percent of his 3-point offerings.

As a team, Oral Roberts is elite in terms of shooting efficiency, ranking in the top 10 nationally in 3-point accuracy (39.2 percent) and No. 2 in the country in free throw accuracy (82.6 percent). In addition, Oral Roberts should have the ability to get shots to the rim consistently in this particular matchup, with North Dakota State entering as one of the country's worst teams at forcing turnovers, creating a giveaway on only 13.8 percent of defensive possessions.

Why North Dakota State can cover

The Bison will have their hands full with the shooting from Oral Roberts, but they have other strengths to focus on in this matchup. North Dakota State leads the country in defensive rebound rate (80.3 percent), and the Bison should be able to close possessions if they can force an initial miss. The Bison are also a top-50 team nationally at keeping opponents off the free throw line, and Oral Roberts is a below-average team in both creating and preventing free throw attempts.

North Dakota State is also above-average in shooting efficiency, turnover rate and offensive rebounding on a national scale, and the Bison face an Oral Roberts defense that ranks outside the top 275 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oral Roberts is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the nation, pulling down only 66.8 percent of missed shots by its opponents, and North Dakota State could make gains in second-chance points as a result.

