The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Summit League Tournament semifinal at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday. Oral Roberts is 14-10 overall, while South Dakota State is 16-6. The Jackrabbits have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of their last 10 meetings against the Golden Eagles.

The Jackrabbits are favored by five-points in the latest South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 162.5. Before entering any Oral Roberts vs. South Dakota State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts spread: South Dakota State -5

South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts over-under: 162.5 points

What you need to know about South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They strolled past the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks with points to spare, taking the matchup 84-71. Guard Baylor Scheierman and forward Douglas Wilson were among the main playmakers for South Dakota State as the former dropped a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and the latter had 25 points and seven assists along with three blocks.

Wilson paces the Jackrabbits in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. The senior forward has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four outings. He also stuffed the stat sheet in South Dakota State's 95-80 victory over Oral Roberts on Feb. 14, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

What you need to know about Oral Roberts

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sunday, taking its game 76-65. Oral Roberts can attribute much of its success to forward DeShang Weaver, who had 18 points, and guard Max Abmas, who had 22 points. For the season, Abmas is averaging 24.6 points per game, while Kevin Obanor adds 18.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

Oral Roberts enters Monday's matchup having won five of its last seven games. However, the Golden Eagles are just 1-8 in their last nine meetings against South Dakota State.

How to make Oral Roberts vs. South Dakota State picks

