Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Western Illinois 9-7; Oral Roberts 13-4

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Mabee Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with WIU winning the first 90-85 and the Golden Eagles taking the second 80-68.

Oral Roberts came up short against the New Mexico Lobos on Monday, falling 82-75. Despite the defeat, Oral Roberts had strong showings from guard Max Abmas, who had 26 points in addition to five boards, and forward Connor Vanover, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, WIU strolled past the Denver Pioneers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 91-74.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Leathernecks when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 80-68. Oral Roberts' win shoved WIU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts have won ten out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.