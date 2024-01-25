Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Arizona State 11-7, Oregon 13-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.54

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oregon is heading back home. The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Ducks had to settle for a 80-77 loss against the Utes.

Oregon's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, and Jermaine Couisnard who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. Dante set a new season high mark in assists with six.

Even though Arizona State has not done well against USC recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Sun Devils took down the Trojans 82-67.

Arizona State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Frankie Collins out in front who scored 17 points along with seven assists and six steals. Collins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jamiya Neal was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with nine rebounds.

The Ducks' loss dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Sun Devils, their win bumped their record up to 11-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Oregon just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Oregon's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Oregon is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.