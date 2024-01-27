Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Arizona 14-5, Oregon 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX

What to Know

Oregon is 8-2 against Arizona since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. The timing is sure in Oregon's favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home while Arizona has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

On Thursday, the Ducks got the win against the Sun Devils by a conclusive 80-61.

N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard were among the main playmakers for Oregon as the former scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three blocks and the latter scored 19 points.

Arizona came into the matchup on Thursday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They lost 83-80 to the Beavers on a last-minute jump shot From Jordan Pope. Arizona got off to an early lead (up 12 with 13:33 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Arizona saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keshad Johnson, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Pelle Larsson, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Ducks have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 14-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like Arizona (currently ranked second in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oregon lost to Arizona at home by a decisive 91-76 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Thankfully for Oregon, Azuolas Tubelis (who scored 40 points along with nine rebounds and three steals) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Oregon has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.