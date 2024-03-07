Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Colorado 20-9, Oregon 19-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Colorado has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Colorado, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Buffaloes beat the Cardinal 81-71. That's two games straight that Colorado has won by exactly ten points.

Colorado's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tristan da Silva, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points da Silva has scored all season. J'Vonne Hadley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They suffered a grim 103-83 defeat to the Wildcats. Oregon was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-30.

Oregon's loss came about despite a quality game from Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 39 points along with five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

The Buffaloes pushed their record up to 20-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Ducks, their loss dropped their record down to 19-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Colorado and Oregon are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.9 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Oregon is a 3-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oregon.