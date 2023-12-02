Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Michigan 4-3, Oregon 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Oregon is heading back home. They will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Oregon and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Ducks fell 99-91 to the Crimson Tide. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Friday (82), Oregon still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 24 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kario Oquendo, who scored 17 points along with 4 blocks.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Michigan faltered in their contest on Friday. They took a hard 73-57 fall against the Red Raiders.

The losses dropped the Ducks to 4-2 and the Crimson Tide to 5-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Oregon barely slipped by Michigan in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, winning 71-70. Does Oregon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Oregon has won both of the games they've played against Michigan in the last 6 years.