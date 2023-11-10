Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Montana 1-0, Oregon 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Montana is 0-3 against Oregon since December of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Montana Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Montana gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Tuesday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 107-59 win over the Eagles. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-22.

Meanwhile, Oregon had to kick off their season on the road on Monday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 82-71 win over the Bulldogs. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 11 on the offensive boards, as Oregon did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon to victory, but perhaps none more so than N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 21 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brennan Rigsby, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Grizzlies and the Ducks both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

Montana is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Montana was dealt a punishing 87-47 defeat at the hands of Oregon when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Can Montana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oregon is a big 16-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon has won all of the games they've played against Montana in the last 7 years.