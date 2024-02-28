Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Oregon State 12-16, Oregon 18-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Oregon is heading back home. They and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthew Knight Arena.

The point spread may have favored Oregon last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-64 to the Golden Bears.

Oregon's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 19 points, and N'Faly Dante who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Couisnard didn't help Oregon's cause all that much against the Cardinal on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Oregon State finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Cardinal by a score of 85-73 on Saturday.

Jordan Pope and Michael Rataj were among the main playmakers for Oregon State as the former scored 30 points and the latter shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 18 points.

The Ducks' loss dropped their record down to 18-9. As for the Beavers, their victory ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-16.

Looking ahead, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Oregon skirted past the Beavers 60-58 in their previous matchup last Saturday. Will Oregon repeat their success, or do the Beavers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oregon is a big 12-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.