Tennessee State Tigers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-0, Oregon 2-0

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

The Tennessee State Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee State waltzed into Wednesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Pilots by a score of 75-65.

Christian Brown was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 24 points. E.J. Bellinger was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

Meanwhile, Oregon's game on Friday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 75-61 win over the Grizzlies. The win made it back-to-back wins for Oregon.

Among those leading the charge was Nate Bittle, who earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kario Oquendo, who earned 11 points.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Ducks, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been even better at 78.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.