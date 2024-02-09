Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Oregon looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Washington.

If Oregon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-7 in no time. On the other hand, Washington will have to make due with a 12-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Washington 12-10, Oregon 15-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Washington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Washington fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cougars on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 90-87. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Washington in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost three in a row.

Keion Brooks Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Moses Wood was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Washington struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Washington State pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oregon last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bruins.

Despite the loss, Oregon got a solid performance out of N'Faly Dante, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-10 record this season. As for the Ducks, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

In addition to losing their last games, Oregon and the Huskies failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.