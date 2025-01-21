Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Washington 10-8, Oregon 15-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Oregon is 8-2 against Washington since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

The experts predicted Oregon would be headed in after a victory, but Purdue made sure that didn't happen. Oregon fell 65-58 to Purdue on Saturday. The match marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Oregon's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Bittle, who scored 18 points along with six blocks, and Jackson Shelstad, who scored 15 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals. Bittle had some trouble finding his footing against Penn State last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Oregon struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of Purdue.

Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from Great Osobor, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Osobor a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%).

With the loss, Oregon broke their three-game winning streak and moved their record to 15-3. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Going forward, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over Washington in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 85-80. Does Oregon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Washington turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.