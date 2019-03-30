Oregon star Bol Bol officially heading to the 2019 NBA Draft and hiring an agent after one season
Bol Bol's first and only college season came to an end early due to an ankle injury in December
Oregon freshman Bol Bol has officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and acquired an agent as he pursues a professional career, ruling out any possibility of a return to the NCAA level.
The news was reported by ESPN on Friday.
Bol is the unique 7-foot-2 offspring of former NBA star Manute Bol, and one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2019 draft class. When healthy, he was a star for the Ducks, averaging 21.0 points, 2.7 blocks, 9.6 rebounds and a stellar 52.0 percent accuracy rate from 3-point range. But Bol's season ended in early January after suffering a foot injury only nine games into his collegiate career, a red flag for a player his size that could impact his draft status.
Bol's talent and rare skill set as a floor-spacing, rim-protecting big man puts him in the lottery discussion, injury be damned. But foot injuries for 7-foot-2 prospects could lead to him slipping overall. He is the No. 23 prospect in the latest CBS Sports Top 75 Big Board, and the No. 2 center behind Missouri's Jontay Porter, who himself just suffered a second knee injury while recovering from a torn ACL.
