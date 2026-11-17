The East Texas A&M Lions have been one of the early stories of the college basketball calendar. The season is only 15 days old, but the Lions walked into Norman and stunned Oklahoma, 68-64, on opening night. They followed it up with wins over Rice and Portland (in double overtime). This is a real team that was picked to finish last in the Southland but will clearly finish far higher than that. Monday's sleepy college basketball slate opened the door to watch Jared Von Rosenberg's boys play again, but truthfully, I really wanted to see Oregon State play a ballclub that could give it a real test.

The Beavers didn't just win. They destroyed this very solid East Texas A&M team by 38 points in a 109-71 lopsided win.

Oregon State is now averaging 96.4 points through the first five contests under new coach Justin Joyner. The Beavers are destroying teams for the first time in forever and look poised to make a serious run at breaking the program's scoring records. Oregon State's highest-scoring season was way back in 2011-12, when Craig Robinson's Beavers scored … 78.9 points per game. We're not that far removed (one year) from Oregon State losing to teams like Evansville, Iona, Sam Houston State and Cal Baptist. It wasn't that long ago (five years) that Oregon State went 3-28 with lickings from UC Davis, Tulsa, Samford and Princeton.

There might be something here with the Beavers because they do the things that smart teams tend to do.

Joyner, a Dusty May and Randy Bennett disciple, has built a giant team that plays with pace. Sound familiar? Joyner winds his arm like a gunslinger third-base coach every single time Oregon State corrals a defensive rebound. They switch defenses up like a pitcher who throws a four-seam fastball, a cutter and a sinker (I'll be here with baseball analogies all day). They still make scouting report mistakes, as most teams do in November, but Oregon State also was executing some pretty high-level pick-and-roll defensive concepts, including a nifty triple switch that led to a takeaway and a dunk. Joyner has this team trading iso ball for team ball, with pace, cutting and passing as the core pillars. Four players had four-plus assists last night.

Oregon State coach Justin Joyner at his Intriductory press conference osubeavers.com

The Beavers are also huge, which helps on the glass to kickstart the transition attack. Oregon State rotates three 7-footers, namely shot-blocker Dennis Evans, burly Peteris Pinnis and the long and bouncy Xavion Staton. I'm not sure if Oregon State's bigs are all that good yet, but they are doing their jobs right now. I do know these guards can hoop.

Ex-Wisconsin guard Daniel Freitag has found a home in Corvallis. Senior Josiah Lake stuck around with Joyner after the coaching change and now gets to play with his younger brother, Jemai, who was the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon last cycle. Smart decision. Bouncy Fresno State transfer DeShawn Gory looks so much better in his sophomore year. He had a nasty poster last night and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. That'll do.

Deadeye sharpshooter Legend Smiley and former UCF and Texas guard Chris Johnson come off the bench for this team. This is a backcourt that can outplay numerous high-major clubs throughout the sport.

Gonzaga is the head honcho of the new-look Pac-12, and Utah State, Boise State and San Diego State also look formidable. But Oregon State is making a strong case to be included in that second tier.

This is the most watchable Oregon State has been in years, and it feels legitimately real. Dusty May has raved about Joyner publicly and privately for years, and a 5-0 start is promising. The tasks get tougher, though. The rivalry once known as the Civil War is on tap next. The Beavers will head to Portland to play Oregon on Thursday. Win that, and we can start wondering whether Oregon State will finish top-60 on KenPom for just the second time in the modern era, dating back to 1997.

Money is booming in high school basketball

Monday was one of the wilder days on the high school basketball recruiting calendar. Sleek-scoring guard Adan Diggs, the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2027, picked Arizona on CBS Sports HQ. He's really good. Diggs also got one-upped, of sorts, because Cayden Daughtry made his bombshell decision shortly afterward.

The best player in high school basketball right now will be a Razorback, picking John Calipari's Arkansas team over Florida State and Iowa. Miami and Florida, once thought to be the top dawgs in the recruitment of the No. 3 recruit in America, exited the race partially because both didn't want to pay top dollar for a high school point guard when they already had really good point guards on the roster who can come back in 2027-28. Daughtry's deal with Arkansas will be in the $4 million range, sources told CBS Sports. It's the 17th five-star guard that Calipari has reeled in since he took the Kentucky gig in 2009. He's the best recruiter in college basketball's history.

Five-star point guard and Peach Jam star Cayden Daughtry commits to Arkansas over FSU in epic 11th-hour twist Isaac Trotter

More importantly, it looks like college basketball's market is not sinking at all. The best, most-impactful high school basketball players have earned huge paydays this fall. North Carolina reportedly inked five-star lefty wing DeMarcus Henry to a $6 million deal in a major coup for Michael Malone, who needed real momentum on the trail. Providence landed elite five-star shot-blocking center Lewis Uvwo in the neighborhood of $5 million. He's one of the best defensive prospects in the world. Skills pay the bills in basketball these days, and Daughtry will have earned every penny.

It sounds exorbitant to hand out this kind of dough to players who haven't hooped for a second in the college ranks, but I don't think it's a big deal at all. If North Carolina has north of $20 million to build a roster again, Henry at under 30% of the cap is fine for a wing that could be one of the better players at his position next season. $5 million for a center? That's right at the top of the market for that position.

Providence clearly believes it won't find a shot-blocker of Uvwo's caliber in the portal, and I don't blame Bryan Hodgson one bit. $4 million for a wizard point guard like Daughtry? That's a totally understandable deal for Arkansas, who will likely have close to $20 million again.

15 teams were near or above the $20 million threshold in the last cycle. Monday's deals are a strong indication that we're going to be in that exact same neighborhood next spring, too. This is the cost of doing business to build a contender.

College basketball's NIL arms race, from $5M to $25M+: Breaking down roster values, spending tiers for 2026-27 Matt Norlander

Vibe check on the big-spenders club

Speaking of those 15 teams, let's check in on how the big-money boys are doing through the first two weeks.

Texas Tech: Life is good. The injunctions have gone their way, and now we wait for JT Toppin to get healed up.

Illinois: Injuries to All-American David Mirkovic and Jake Davis are frustrating, but five-star guard Quentin Coleman is a grand slam and underrated freshman Ethan Brown looks like a keeper. Illinois will be good; it just needs to get whole.

St. John's: All good. Quinn Ellis, Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall is a formidable quartet that can play with anybody. Spending north of $4 million on Ellis has proved to be a wise investment.

Texas: Point guard Isaiah Johnson is a superstar, and most of the supporting cast makes sense. This looks like a very high-floor team.

Florida: 👍👍👍

Duke: The Champions Classic showing against Michigan State was, uh, not great! Recalibrating expectations may be in order. Maybe it was just one bad game. We'll find out a whole lot more about Duke in the next couple of weeks, starting tonight against No. 10 Illinois.

Michigan: Good team, just not a great team, because five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. is out for the year.

Tennessee: The Vols are undefeated, but it hasn't looked all that promising. Getting waxed by Duke in the preseason still lingers. Maybe it flips tonight against No. 2 Michigan State?

Louisville: Building an 18-point, first-half lead against Memphis shows what Louisville can be when it can turn defense into offense. Blowing said lead and losing by 20 to Memphis shows what is possible for a team that still has very real point guard questions. I'd pay $4 million for Cayden Daughtry after watching what Louisville's guards did in the second half of that one.

North Carolina: It's not great right now. UNC just lost at home to Georgia, the lowest-spending team in the SEC. You cannot say you were not warned, though.

UNC starter Neo Avdalas expected to miss two months following surgery to repair fractured left wrist Isaac Trotter

Kentucky: Send help. I think it will get better because it almost can't be worse?

Indiana: Hasn't looked great but hasn't looked awful, either, because IU is big and can rain 3s. Friday against Kentucky will certainly be an interesting barometer. I'm expecting a pretty sparse crowd at Lucas Oil.

Arkansas: This offense is not very pretty these days, but growing pains were expected for one of the youngest teams in college basketball. I still don't know what Arkansas' best lineup is yet.

Kansas: Tyran Stokes surrounded by a bunch of grizzled vets? Pretty, pretty good.

UConn: Awesome team, and it didn't need any judge to build it, either.