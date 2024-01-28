Halftime Report

Oregon State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Arizona State 44-29.

Oregon State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Arizona State 11-8, Oregon State 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Arizona State is 9-1 against Oregon State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Despite being away, Arizona State is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Thursday, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Sun Devils as they lost 80-61 to the Ducks.

Despite the loss, Arizona State got a solid performance out of Jose Perez, who scored 20 points.

Arizona State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Oregon State finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They skirted by the Wildcats 83-80 on Thursday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jordan Pope with but a second left in the second quarter. Oregon State's victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 18 points disadvantage in the spread.

Oregon State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Pope, who scored 31 points along with five assists. That's the first time this season that Pope scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Michael Rataj, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

The Sun Devils have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for the Beavers, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Arizona State was able to grind out a solid win over Oregon State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 63-57. Will Arizona State repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arizona State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.