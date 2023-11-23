Halftime Report

Baylor is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oregon State 44-26.

Baylor entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Oregon State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Baylor 4-0, Oregon State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Baylor has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Baylor might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 13 turnovers last Tuesday.

Baylor entered their contest last Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Roos at home to the tune of 99-61. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as Baylor did.

Baylor relied on the efforts of Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 23 points, and Jayden Nunn, who scored 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Bridges, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Oregon State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 84-63 walloping at the hands of the Cornhuskers.

The Bears have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.33 points. As for the Beavers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Baylor have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Baylor is a big 16-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Injury Report for Oregon State

Nate Meithof: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Baylor