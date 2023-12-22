Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oregon State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Idaho State 36-25.

Oregon State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Idaho State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Idaho State 4-6, Oregon State 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oregon State Beavers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Gill Coliseum. Idaho State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, the Bengals came up short against the Thunderbirds and fell 82-74. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho State in their matchups with Southern Utah: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, Oregon State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They slipped by the Roadrunners 66-65.

Oregon State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jordan Pope led the charge by scoring 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dexter Akanno, who scored 15 points.

The Bengals bumped their record down to 4-6 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Beavers, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3.

Idaho State will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Oregon State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.