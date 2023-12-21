Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Idaho State 4-6, Oregon State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Idaho State Bengals at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will be strutting in after a win while Idaho State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, the Beavers slipped by the Roadrunners 66-65.

Oregon State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Pope, who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dexter Akanno, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bengals came up short against the Thunderbirds last Saturday and fell 82-74. Idaho State has struggled against Southern Utah recently, as their game last Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The Beavers pushed their record up to 7-3 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Bengals, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.