Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Oregon 16-8, Oregon State 11-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

Oregon has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 89-84 finish the last time they played, Oregon and the Cougars decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Ducks fell 62-56 to the Cougars on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oregon has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Oregon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of three games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 79-61 bruising from the Sun Devils. The matchup was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but Oregon State couldn't quite close it out.

Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 21 points, and Michael Rataj who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds. Bilodeau didn't help Oregon State's cause all that much against the Huskies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Ducks' defeat dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Beavers, they dropped their record down to 11-14 with that defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Oregon came out on top in a nail-biter against the Beavers when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 69-67. Does Oregon have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Beavers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 7-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.