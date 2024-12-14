Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UC Irvine 9-0, Oregon State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Beavers: 58.6, the Anteaters: 59.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Saturday, Oregon State didn't have too much trouble with Idaho as they won 78-62.

Oregon State relied on the efforts of Michael Rataj, who earned 14 points in addition to eight rebounds and five steals, and Parsa Fallah, who went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points. What's more, Rataj also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in February. Liutauras Lelevicius was another key player, posting nine points in addition to six rebounds.

Oregon State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Idaho only posted eight.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They took down Cal-Baker. 82-66. With that victory, the Anteaters brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Oregon State's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for UC Irvine, their victory was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.