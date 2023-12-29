Halftime Report

Oregon State is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 28-24 lead against UCLA.

Oregon State entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will UCLA step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UCLA 5-7, Oregon State 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

UCLA has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UCLA Bruins and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. UCLA's defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so Oregon State's offense will have their work cut out for Oregon State.

The point spread may have favored UCLA last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-60 to the Terrapins. UCLA found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

UCLA struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Oregon State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They blew past the Bengals 76-57.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Jordan Pope, who scored 25 points along with eight assists. Pope continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Dexter Akanno, who scored 16 points.

The Bruins have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season. As for the Beavers, they pushed their record up to 8-3 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCLA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UCLA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

UCLA is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.