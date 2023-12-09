Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Utah Valley 6-3, Oregon State 5-3

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 70-54.

Meanwhile, the Beavers earned a 70-63 win over the Mustangs on Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Oregon State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon State to victory, but perhaps none more so than KC Ibekwe, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Less helpful for Oregon State was Jordan Pope's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Wolverines have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Beavers, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.