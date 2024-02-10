Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Washington 12-11, Oregon State 11-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Gill Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 64-58 to the Cougars. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Oregon State in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Ducks on Thursday and fell 85-80. Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of Braxton Meah, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Meah didn't help Washington's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 16 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Beavers have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 12-11.

Oregon State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 defeat to the Huskies. Will Oregon State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.