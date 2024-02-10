Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Washington 12-11, Oregon State 11-12

What to Know

Oregon State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 64-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Oregon State has not had much luck with the Cougars recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Ducks on Thursday and fell 85-80. Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from Braxton Meah, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Meah didn't help Washington's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 16 points along with seven assists and two steals.

The Beavers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-11.

While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Oregon State's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).

Oregon State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 loss to the Huskies. Will Oregon State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington is a 4-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.