Who's Playing
Washington Huskies @ Oregon State Beavers
Current Records: Washington 12-11, Oregon State 11-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
Oregon State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Oregon State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 64-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Oregon State has not had much luck with the Cougars recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Ducks on Thursday and fell 85-80. Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from Braxton Meah, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Meah didn't help Washington's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 16 points along with seven assists and two steals.
The Beavers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-12 record this season. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-11.
While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Oregon State's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).
Oregon State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 loss to the Huskies. Will Oregon State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Washington is a 4-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 148 points.
Series History
Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Washington 79 vs. Oregon State 72
- Feb 18, 2023 - Washington 61 vs. Oregon State 47
- Dec 01, 2022 - Oregon State 66 vs. Washington 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Washington 78 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 20, 2022 - Washington 82 vs. Oregon State 72
- Feb 04, 2021 - Oregon State 91 vs. Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Washington 64 vs. Oregon State 56
- Mar 06, 2019 - Washington 81 vs. Oregon State 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Washington 79 vs. Oregon State 69
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oregon State 69 vs. Washington 66