Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oregon State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-22 lead against Weber State.

Oregon State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Weber State 1-0, Oregon State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Oregon State Beavers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gill Coliseum. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Weber State is headed out to face Oregon State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Weber State blew past Northwest, posting a 118-35 win. With the Wildcats ahead 62-15 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Weber State was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwest only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Oregon State posted their biggest victory since November 6, 2023 on Monday. They put the hurt on Utah Tech with a sharp 80-57 win.

Among those leading the charge was Damarco Minor, who earned 23 points plus five rebounds and four steals. Parsa Fallah was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Weber State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, Weber State was a solid 4-2 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $679.33. On the other hand, Oregon State will play as the favorite, and the team was 7-1 as such last season.

Odds

Oregon State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

