Who's Playing

Arizona @ Oregon State

Current Records: Arizona 14-2; Oregon State 7-9

What to Know

The #9 Arizona Wildcats are 11-1 against the Oregon State Beavers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Arizona and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Oregon State last season (90-65 and 83-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Arizona entered their game against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Arizona took a hard 74-61 fall against Washington State. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Arizona was far and away the favorite. Forward Azuolas Tubelis did his best for Arizona, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with 14 boards.

Meanwhile, Oregon State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 62-42 beatdown courtesy of the Colorado Buffaloes. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of guard Dexter Akanno, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Arizona is now 14-2 while Oregon State sits at 7-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arizona ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Beavers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oregon State.

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN2

The Wildcats are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15-point favorite.

Series History

Arizona have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.