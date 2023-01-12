Who's Playing
Arizona @ Oregon State
Current Records: Arizona 14-2; Oregon State 7-9
What to Know
The #9 Arizona Wildcats are 11-1 against the Oregon State Beavers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Arizona and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Oregon State last season (90-65 and 83-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Arizona entered their game against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Arizona took a hard 74-61 fall against Washington State. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Arizona was far and away the favorite. Forward Azuolas Tubelis did his best for Arizona, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with 14 boards.
Meanwhile, Oregon State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 62-42 beatdown courtesy of the Colorado Buffaloes. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of guard Dexter Akanno, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
This next contest looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Arizona is now 14-2 while Oregon State sits at 7-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arizona ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Beavers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oregon State.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Arizona have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Arizona 83 vs. Oregon State 69
- Dec 05, 2021 - Arizona 90 vs. Oregon State 65
- Feb 11, 2021 - Arizona 70 vs. Oregon State 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Arizona 98 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Arizona 89 vs. Oregon State 63
- Jan 12, 2020 - Oregon State 82 vs. Arizona 65
- Feb 28, 2019 - Arizona 74 vs. Oregon State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Arizona 82 vs. Oregon State 71
- Feb 22, 2018 - Arizona 75 vs. Oregon State 65
- Jan 11, 2018 - Arizona 62 vs. Oregon State 53
- Feb 02, 2017 - Arizona 71 vs. Oregon State 54
- Jan 30, 2016 - Arizona 80 vs. Oregon State 63