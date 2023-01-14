Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Arizona State 14-3; Oregon State 7-10

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers are 3-9 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Oregon State and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Oregon State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 86-74 to the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Bilodeau (18), forward Michael Rataj (18), guard Jordan Pope (14), and forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (13). Rataj had some trouble finding his footing against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, ASU didn't have too much trouble with the Oregon Ducks on the road on Thursday as they won 90-73. The Sun Devils' guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. looked sharp as he had 21 points.

The Beavers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arizona State's win lifted them to 14-3 while Oregon State's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. If ASU want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Oregon State's Michael Rataj, who had 18 points in addition to five rebounds, and Tyler Bilodeau, who had 18 points along with six boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.