Who's Playing

Colorado @ Oregon State

Current Records: Colorado 12-10; Oregon State 8-13

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a game against the Colorado Buffaloes since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Oregon State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Beavers received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 63-44 to the Utah Utes.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-69 to the Oregon Ducks. The losing side was boosted by forward Tristan da Silva, who had 23 points.

Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oregon State, who are 9-10-1 against the spread.

Oregon State suffered a grim 62-42 defeat to Colorado in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Beavers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.