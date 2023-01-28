Who's Playing
Colorado @ Oregon State
Current Records: Colorado 12-10; Oregon State 8-13
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a game against the Colorado Buffaloes since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Oregon State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Beavers received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 63-44 to the Utah Utes.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-69 to the Oregon Ducks. The losing side was boosted by forward Tristan da Silva, who had 23 points.
Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oregon State, who are 9-10-1 against the spread.
Oregon State suffered a grim 62-42 defeat to Colorado in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Beavers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Colorado 62 vs. Oregon State 42
- Feb 15, 2022 - Colorado 90 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Colorado 86 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 13, 2021 - Oregon State 70 vs. Colorado 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. Oregon State 57
- Feb 08, 2021 - Colorado 78 vs. Oregon State 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colorado 69 vs. Oregon State 47
- Jan 05, 2020 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon State 58
- Jan 31, 2019 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 74
- Dec 29, 2017 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Colorado 60 vs. Oregon State 52
- Jan 26, 2017 - Colorado 85 vs. Oregon State 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Oregon State 60 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colorado 71 vs. Oregon State 54