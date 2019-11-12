Oregon State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon State vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 2-0; Oklahoma 2-0
Last Season Records: Oregon State 18-13; Oklahoma 19-13
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Oklahoma took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 71-62 on Saturday. Oklahoma got double-digit scores from four players: F Brady Manek (17), G Jamal Bieniemy (15), G Austin Reaves (11), and F Kristian Doolittle (10). Jamal Bieniemy's performance made up for a slower game against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Oregon State took down the Iowa State Cyclones 80-74. No one put up better numbers for Oregon State than F Tres Tinkle, who really brought his A game. He shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Sooners are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
