Oregon State vs. Oregon: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Oregon basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon @ Oregon State
Current Records: Oregon 18-5; Oregon State 13-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oregon State Beavers are heading back home. Oregon State and the #14 Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Oregon State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Beavers were just a three-ball shy of a win on Saturday and fell 69-67 to the California Golden Bears. Guard Ethan Thompson just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oregon came up short against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, falling 70-60. Guard Will Richardson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points.
The losses put Oregon State at 13-9 and the Ducks at 18-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.5 on average. But Oregon enters the contest with 7.9 steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.98
Odds
The Ducks are a 3-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon State and Oregon both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oregon State 72 vs. Oregon 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oregon State 77 vs. Oregon 72
- Jan 27, 2018 - Oregon 66 vs. Oregon State 57
- Jan 05, 2018 - Oregon State 76 vs. Oregon 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Oregon 80 vs. Oregon State 59
- Jan 14, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Oregon State 43
- Feb 20, 2016 - Oregon 91 vs. Oregon State 81
- Jan 03, 2016 - Oregon State 70 vs. Oregon 57
