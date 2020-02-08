Oregon State vs. Oregon: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Oregon @ Oregon State

Current Records: Oregon 18-5; Oregon State 13-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oregon State Beavers are heading back home. Oregon State and the #14 Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Oregon State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Beavers were just a three-ball shy of a win on Saturday and fell 69-67 to the California Golden Bears. Guard Ethan Thompson just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oregon came up short against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, falling 70-60. Guard Will Richardson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points.

The losses put Oregon State at 13-9 and the Ducks at 18-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.5 on average. But Oregon enters the contest with 7.9 steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.98

Odds

The Ducks are a 3-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Oregon State and Oregon both have four wins in their last eight games.