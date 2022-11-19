Who's Playing

Portland State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Portland State 1-2; Oregon State 3-0

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will stay at home another game and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Beavers didn't have too much trouble with the Bushnell Beacons at home on Tuesday as they won 83-66.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Portland State at home against the Evergreen State Geoducks on Wednesday as the team secured a 113-40 victory.

Oregon State is now a perfect 3-0 while Portland State sits at 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.70%, which places them 17th in college basketball. The Vikings are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.80%, which places them 32nd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 8-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon State have won all of the games they've played against Portland State in the last eight years.