Oregon State vs. San Jose State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oregon State (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Oregon State 5-1; San Jose State 3-3

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the San Jose State Spartans at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Orleans Arena. Oregon State is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Oregon State was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Grambling Tigers on Saturday as they made off with an 80-58 win. Oregon State F Kylor Kelley looked sharp as he had 22 points along with seven blocks and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Portland State Vikings took down SJSU 91-76.

Oregon State's victory lifted them to 5-1 while San Jose State's loss dropped them down to 3-3. We'll see if the Beavers can repeat their recent success or if SJSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.