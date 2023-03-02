Who's Playing

Stanford @ Oregon State

Current Records: Stanford 12-17; Oregon State 10-19

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stanford and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Gill Coliseum. The Cardinal should still be riding high after a win, while Oregon State will be looking to right the ship.

Stanford strolled past the Washington Huskies with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 81-69. Stanford's forward Spencer Jones was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State lost 69-67 to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Oregon's guard Rivaldo Soares with 0:01 remaining. Despite the defeat, the Beavers got a solid performance out of guard Dexter Akanno, who had 17 points.

The Cardinal are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Stanford, who are 14-15 against the spread.

Everything went Stanford's way against Oregon State in the teams' previous meeting in January as they made off with a 67-46 victory. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cardinal are a 5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won eight out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.