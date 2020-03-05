Oregon State vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Stanford basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford @ Oregon State
Current Records: Stanford 20-9; Oregon State 15-13
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stanford and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Gill Coliseum. The Cardinal are cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Oregon State is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Stanford took down the Colorado Buffaloes 72-64 on Sunday. Stanford's guard Bryce Wills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Oregon State received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 69-54 to the Oregon Ducks. Oregon State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ethan Thompson (15), forward Tres Tinkle (14), guard Zach Reichle (11), and forward Kylor Kelley (10).
The Cardinal's win brought them up to 20-9 while the Beavers' defeat pulled them down to 15-13. The Cardinal are 15-4 after wins this year, and Oregon State is 6-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Beavers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Stanford have won five out of their last seven games against Oregon State.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Oregon State 68 vs. Stanford 63
- Feb 07, 2019 - Stanford 83 vs. Oregon State 60
- Feb 01, 2018 - Stanford 80 vs. Oregon State 71
- Feb 22, 2017 - Stanford 79 vs. Oregon State 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - Stanford 62 vs. Oregon State 46
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oregon State 62 vs. Stanford 50
- Jan 06, 2016 - Stanford 78 vs. Oregon State 72
