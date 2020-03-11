Oregon State vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ Oregon State

Regular Season Records: Utah 16-14; Oregon State 17-13

Last Season Records: Oregon State 18-13; Utah 17-14

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Utes and Oregon State are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in the first game of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Utah will be seeking to avenge the 70-51 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 13th.

Utah escaped with a win against the Colorado Buffaloes by the margin of a single basket, 74-72. Utah can attribute much of their success to guard Both Gach, who had 28 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Oregon State and the California Golden Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oregon State wrapped it up with a 74-56 win at home. The Beavers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Kylor Kelley, who had 19 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks, and forward Tres Tinkle, who had 24 points in addition to six boards. Kelley has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

The Utes aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah comes into the contest boasting the 32nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 2.9. But Oregon State is even better: they enter the matchup with 4.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a 4-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Beavers, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon State and Utah both have four wins in their last eight games.