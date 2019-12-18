Oregon State vs. UTSA odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Oregon State and Texas-San Antonio. Here are the results:
The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Oregon State is 8-1 while Texas-San Antonio is 4-6. The Beavers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Texas-San Antonio vs. Oregon State odds, while the over-under is set at 149.5. Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. Texas-San Antonio is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games, but is 5-0 against the spread in its last five December games. Before entering any Oregon State vs. UTSA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Oregon State vs. UTSA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
UTSA won its third straight game Sunday, thumping Texas-Permian Basin 98-55. Guard Jhivvan Jackson scored 28 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out four assists in the victory. UTSA has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.7 percent, which places them 28th in the nation.
Oregon State prevailed over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-46 on Saturday, winning its sixth straight game. Forward Tres Tinkle scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five steals. The Beavers rank seventh in the country, shooting 50.3 percent from the floor.
So who wins Oregon State vs. UTSA? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas-San Antonio vs. Oregon State spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.
