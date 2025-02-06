After spending decades as rivals in the Pac-12, the Oregon State Beavers will host the Washington State Cougars in their first matchup as members of the West Coast Conference on Thursday. Oregon State is off to a 16-7 start and is 6-4 in its new league, while Washington State is 15-9 overall and 5-6 in the WCC. The Cougars have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these two programs but the Beavers are 6-3-1 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum in Beaverton, Oreg. The Beavers are favored by 7 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under is 145.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oregon State vs. Washington State spread: Oregon State -7

Oregon State vs. Washington State over/under: 145.5 points

Oregon State vs. Washington State money line: Oregon State -299, Washington State +240

Why Oregon State can cover

After winning four of their previous five, the Beavers are coming off a season-worst 98-60 loss to Gonzaga last Tuesday. Michael Rataj was a bright spot in the defeat, scoring 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Oregon State has had over a week to recover and Rataj will be an undoubtedly important part of the effort.

The junior from Germany is averaging 17.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season and has increased his scoring average by nearly double digits in his third season in Beaverton. The loss to Gonzaga snapped a five-game streak of covering the spread and Oregon State enters Thursday's matchup with a 5-0-1 record against the number in its last six matchups against Washington State. See which team to pick here.

Why Washington State can cover

Meanwhile, Washington State is coming off a bruising 75-51 defeat of its own against San Francisco on Saturday. It was the fourth loss in a row for the Cougars but the program is still 14-10 against the spread on the season.

Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price both scored 12 points in the loss. but Nate Calmese had an uncharacteristic performance. Calmese is averaging 15.8 points per game for the season but only went 1-for-6 with two points against the Dons. Scoring balance will be critical for the Cougars, as they have five players averaging double-figures on the season. See which team to pick here.

