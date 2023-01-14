Who's Playing

Arizona @ Oregon

Current Records: Arizona 15-2; Oregon 9-8

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the #9 Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Arizona should still be riding high after a win, while Oregon will be looking to right the ship.

The Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona strolled past Oregon State with points to spare, taking the contest 86-74. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Ducks lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils at home by a decisive 90-73 margin. A silver lining for Oregon was the play of guard Will Richardson, who had 16 points.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against Oregon when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 84-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.49

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oregon have won ten out of their last 13 games against Arizona.