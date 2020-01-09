Oregon vs. Arizona: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Oregon

Current Records: Arizona 11-3; Oregon 12-3

What to Know

The #9 Oregon Ducks are 6-2 against the #24 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Oregon will take on Arizona at 9 p.m. ET at home. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

The Ducks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Utah Utes on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Oregon relied on the efforts of G Payton Pritchard, who had 19 points and five assists, and G Will Richardson, who had 14 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Arizona entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Arizona State Sun Devils and carried off a 75-47 victory. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: F Zeke Nnaji (17), G Josh Green (12), G Dylan Smith (10), and G Nico Mannion (10). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Nnaji.

The Ducks are now 12-3 while the Wildcats sit at 11-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Ducks enter the matchup with 49% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. The Wildcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 143

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona.