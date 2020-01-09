Oregon vs. Arizona: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Oregon
Current Records: Arizona 11-3; Oregon 12-3
What to Know
The #9 Oregon Ducks are 6-2 against the #24 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Oregon will take on Arizona at 9 p.m. ET at home. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
The Ducks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Utah Utes on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. Oregon relied on the efforts of G Payton Pritchard, who had 19 points and five assists, and G Will Richardson, who had 14 points and five assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Arizona entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Arizona State Sun Devils and carried off a 75-47 victory. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: F Zeke Nnaji (17), G Josh Green (12), G Dylan Smith (10), and G Nico Mannion (10). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Nnaji.
The Ducks are now 12-3 while the Wildcats sit at 11-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Ducks enter the matchup with 49% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. The Wildcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Ducks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won six out of their last eight games against Arizona.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oregon 73 vs. Arizona 47
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oregon 59 vs. Arizona 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oregon 98 vs. Arizona 93
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arizona 90 vs. Oregon 83
- Mar 11, 2017 - Arizona 83 vs. Oregon 80
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Arizona 58
- Mar 11, 2016 - Oregon 95 vs. Arizona 89
- Jan 28, 2016 - Oregon 83 vs. Arizona 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas rolls over Iowa St.
Bill Self's Jayhawks' cruised to a 26-point victory inside Hilton Coliseum
-
How to watch: Omaha at South Dakota
Here's how to watch the Mavericks take on the Coyotes
-
Towson vs. Drexel odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Drexel vs. Towson game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Purdue game 10,000 times.
-
Duke survives Georgia Tech upset bid
Georgia Tech fell just short of an incredible two-win stretch in the failed upset bid
-
TCU acknowledges its NOA from NCAA
There are now five college basketball programs under NCAA scrutiny related to the federal investigation
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic