Oregon vs. Arizona odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks and the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is 19-7 overall and 12-2 at home, while Oregon is 20-7 overall and 4-5 on the road. Both teams have been solid against the spread this season with Oregon at 15-12 against the number while Arizona is 15-11.

However, Oregon has had the recent advantage head-to-head, winning three of the last four meetings outright and also covering the spread in three of four against Arizona. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under is set at 139.

Arizona vs. Oregon spread: Arizona -4.5

Arizona vs. Oregon over-under: 139 points

Arizona vs. Oregon money line: Arizona -204, Oregon +171

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 77-72 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Payton Pritchard (18 points) and guard Will Richardson (18 points) were the top scorers for Oregon. Pritchard leads the Ducks in both scoring (19.4 ppg) and assists (5.6 apg).

What you need to know about Arizona

Everything went Arizona's way against the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday as the Wildcats made off with an 89-63 victory. Arizona can attribute much of its success to guard Josh Green, who had 18 points and six assists. Green (12.0 ppg) is part of a talented trio of Arizona freshman along with Zeke Nnaji (16.4 ppg) and Nico Mannion (13.7 ppg) that will have to carry a heavy load for the Wildcats to score a critical quad-I victory over Oregon.

How to make Oregon vs. Arizona picks

