Oregon vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Oregon and Arizona State.
The No. 14 Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. ASU is 17-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Ducks are 20-6 overall and 4-4 on the road. Arizona State is on a five-game winning streak. Oregon has won six of its past eight games.The Ducks are favored by one point in the latest Arizona State vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. Arizona State:
- Arizona State vs. Oregon spread: Arizona State +1
- Arizona State vs. Oregon over-under: 142.5 points
- Arizona State vs. Oregon money line: Arizona State -102, Oregon -118
What you need to know about Arizona State
ASU didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the California Golden Bears on Sunday, but still walked away with an 80-75 victory. ASU relied on the efforts of Remy Martin, who had 22 points and five assists, and Alonzo Verge, who had 22 points along with six rebounds. Martin scored 15 points in the final 11 minutes. Arizona State is on its first five-game conference winning streak since 2008-09.
What you need to know about Oregon
Oregon scored a 80-62 win at home over the Utah Utes on Sunday. Oregon's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Will Richardson, who had 18 points and six assists in addition to six boards, and Payton Pritchard, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points. Pritchard made five of six 3-pointers in the first half as he scored 17 points. Oregon's lead was 44-30 at halftime.
ASU came up short against Oregon the last time the two teams met in January, 78-69.
How to make Oregon vs. Arizona State picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Arizona State vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Oregon vs. Arizona State? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arizona State vs. Oregon spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
