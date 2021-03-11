The top-seeded Oregon Ducks will look to stay hot when they take on the eighth-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Thursday. The Ducks (19-5), who won the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 14-4 record, are looking to win their second Pac-12 championship in three years. Last season's tournament was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon has won five conference tournament titles since 2003. The Sun Devils (11-13), who finished 7-10 in league play, advanced with a 64-59 win over ninth-seeded Washington State on Wednesday.

Tip-off from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Oregon leads the all-time series 46-44, including a 75-64 win at Arizona State on Feb. 11. The Ducks are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Oregon odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 147.5. Before making any Oregon vs. Arizona State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Arizona State vs. Oregon:

Arizona State vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -8.5

Arizona State vs. Oregon over-under: 147.5 points

Arizona State vs. Oregon money line: Arizona State +340, Oregon -440

ASU: The Sun Devils made 61 percent of their shots inside the arc and made 80 percent of their free throws in the second half on Wednesday against Washington State

ORE: Over the last 11 seasons, the Ducks have won more than 70 percent of their games on the back half of the schedule, going 71-28

Why Oregon can cover



Five Ducks are averaging in double digits, led by senior guard Chris Duarte, who has scored 10 or more points 21 times this season. He is averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He is hitting on 53.3 percent of his field goals, including 44 percent from 3-point range, and 80.6 percent of his free throws. Duarte has scored 20 or more points nine times, including a season-high 27 points in a loss at Colorado on Jan. 7. He scored 23 points against UCLA in a win on March 3.

Also powering Oregon is senior forward Eugene Omoruyi, who is averaging 16.9 points per game. He has scored in double figures 21 times with three double-doubles, including a 31-point, 11-rebound effort against Missouri on Dec. 2. He has scored 20 or more points seven times. He is coming off an 18-point effort in Sunday's win at Oregon State. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Dec. 7 after an opening week that saw him average 26.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while connecting on 55.6 percent of his field goals.

Why Arizona State can cover

Senior guard Remy Martin powers the Sun Devils offense, averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 44.1 percent of his field goals, including 33.9 percent from 3-point range, and 78.3 percent from the foul line. Martin has scored in double figures in 16 games this season, including four games of 30 or more points. Against the Ducks on Feb. 11, he poured in 30 points. He scored 31 on Feb. 25 against Washington.

Also red hot of late is senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who scored a season-high 26 points to help rally the Sun Devils past the Cougars on Wednesday. He scored 19 of his points in the second half. It was his biggest scoring output since Dec. 18, 2019, when he had a career-high 43 against St. Mary's. For the season, Verge is averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is nearly automatic at the free throw line, connecting on 80 percent of his foul shots.

How to make Arizona State vs. Oregon picks

