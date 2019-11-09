Oregon vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oregon (home) vs. Boise State (away)

Current Records: Oregon 1-0; Boise State 1-0

Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; Boise State 13-20

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks won both of their matches against the Boise State Broncos last season (66-54 and 62-50) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Boise State at 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Oregon took down the Fresno State Bulldogs 71-57. Among those leading the charge for the Ducks was G Payton Pritchard, who had 24 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the Life-Pacific Warriors to the tune of 126-49.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oregon and Boise State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 12-point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last five games against Boise State.