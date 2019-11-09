Oregon vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Oregon vs. Boise State basketball game

Who's Playing

Oregon (home) vs. Boise State (away)

Current Records: Oregon 1-0; Boise State 1-0

Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; Boise State 13-20

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks won both of their matches against the Boise State Broncos last season (66-54 and 62-50) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Boise State at 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Oregon took down the Fresno State Bulldogs 71-57. Among those leading the charge for the Ducks was G Payton Pritchard, who had 24 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the Life-Pacific Warriors to the tune of 126-49.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oregon and Boise State clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 12-point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last five games against Boise State.

  • Dec 29, 2018 - Oregon 62 vs. Boise State 50
  • Dec 15, 2018 - Oregon 66 vs. Boise State 54
  • Dec 01, 2017 - Boise State 73 vs. Oregon 70
  • Nov 28, 2016 - Oregon 68 vs. Boise State 63
  • Dec 12, 2015 - Boise State 74 vs. Oregon 72
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories