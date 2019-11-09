Oregon vs. Boise State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 9 predictions from advanced simulation

The Boise State Broncos take on the No. 15 Oregon Ducks at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in an early-season, non-conference college basketball matchup. Oregon is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Boise State is 1-0 overall and is making its road debut. The Ducks are favored by 12 points in the latest Oregon vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under is set at 137. Dating back to last season, Boise State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, while Oregon is 11-1 against the spread in its last 12 games. Before entering any Oregon vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Oregon took down Fresno State 71-57 on Tuesday night. The Ducks can attribute much of their success to Payton Pritchard, who had 24 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds. Center Chris Duarte added 16 points and Francis Okoro scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Oregon has brought in nine new players to a revamped roster this season, though Pritchard has more than enough experience -- having recorded 110 straight starts.

Boise State crushed Life-Pacific with ease Tuesday night, pounding the visiting NAIA Warriors 126-49 -- a single-game scoring record for the Broncos. The 126 points smashed the previous record, set in 1971, of 118 points. Boise State shot 62 percent from the floor and made 17-of-31 3-pointers. The 77-point victory was also a program record. Justinian Jessup scored a game-high 19 points for Boise State, RJ Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Alex Hobbs had 14 points and seven assists.

Oregon has won four of its last five games against Boise State, and the total has gone under in all five of those games. Oregon has also had seven straight home games go under. Boise State has lost five straight road games, and the total has gone under in six of the Broncos' last nine games overall and in seven of their last eight games against Pac-12 teams.

