Oregon vs. California odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 5 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The Ducks are looking to stay in the driver's seat in the race for the Pac-12 regular-season title when No. 13 Oregon hosts the California Golden Bears on Thursday night. The Ducks (22-7) have won two in a row and can clinch at least a share of the title with home wins against Cal (13-16) and Stanford. The Ducks have had a week off since a 69-54 victory against Oregon State on Feb. 27. The Golden Bears also have won two straight, beating Utah 86-79 in overtime on Saturday on the heels of a 14-point win against then-No. 21 Colorado.

Tip-off is set for 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks are 15-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. California odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 131.5. Before making any California vs. Oregon picks or college basketball predictions, be sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. California. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Cal vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. California spread: Ducks -15

Oregon vs. California over-under: 131.5

Oregon vs. California money line: Ducks -1761, Golden Bears +921

ORE: Guard Anthony Mathis is shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range at home.

CAL: Guard Matt Bradley has made 16 of 34 three-pointers (47.1 percent) over the last six games.

Why the Ducks can cover

Oregon is 17-12 against the spread this season, and the Ducks are second in the conference in scoring at 75.2 points per game. Senior Payton Pritchard became one of the favorites for National Player of the Year after scoring a career-high 38 points in an overtime win against Arizona on Feb. 22. The 6-foot-2 guard leads the Pac-12 in scoring (20.2) and assists (5.4), and he also is shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range on 200 attempts.

Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have accounted for 57 percent of the scoring over the last five games for the Ducks, who are 10-5 against the spread at home. Second-leading scorer Chris Duarte is out until mid-March with a finger injury, but the seniors have stepped up.

Why the Golden Bears can cover

Even so, the Ducks aren't a lock to cover the Oregon vs. California spread. The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and sophomore Matt Bradley is the catalyst. The 6-foot-4 guard scores 17.9 points per game and has connected on 38.7 percent of his 155 3-point tries. He scored a career-high 26 in the win against Utah on Saturday.

Junior forward Grant Anticevich scores 8.4 points per game and grabs a team-high 5.6 boards, and he has made 38.4 percent of his 73 3-point tries. The road team is 11-5 against the spread in the last 16 meetings, and guard Paris Austin chips in 8.9 points and leads the team in assists with 2.3.

How to make Oregon vs. California picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over, with simulations showing South and Austin topping their scoring averages for Cal and three players scoring in double figures for the Ducks.

So who wins Oregon vs. Cal?