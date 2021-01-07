The Colorado Buffaloes and the No.17 Oregon Ducks are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Colorado is 7-3 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Ducks are 8-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Oregon has won eight consecutive games. Colorado has lost two of its past three games.

The Buffaloes are favored by two points in the latest Colorado vs. Oregon odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Oregon spread: Colorado -2

Colorado vs. Oregon over-under: 139.5 points

Colorado vs. Oregon money line: Oregon +130; Colorado -150

Latest Odds: Colorado Buffaloes -2 Bet Now

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado lost to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, 65-62. Four players scored in double digits for the Buffaloes: McKinley Wright IV (12 points), Maddox Daniels (12), Eli Parquet (10), and Jeriah Horne (10). Colorado never trailed by more than seven points, but Wright's 3-pointer tied the game for the final time at 54. Daniels missed two 3-pointers that could have tied the game in the final minute.

The matchup with Oregon will be the first of four consecutive home games for the Buffaloes. They have played only two games at home this season. Colorado has a 143-27 record at the CU Events center in their 11 seasons under Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes are making eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is best in the Pac-12. This will be Colorado's second game vs. a ranked team. The first was a 56-47 loss to Tennessee on Dec. 8.

What you need to know about Oregon

Oregon coasted past the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, 73-56. Chris Duarte had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. Eugene Omoruyi scored 15 points, and LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Duarte scored 11 consecutive Oregon points in the last five minutes. The Ducks derailed Stanford's four-game winning streak.

Oregon won its 28th straight home game, a school record. It is tied for the second-longest active streak in the NCAA. The Ducks made 10 of 13 3-point attempts in the second half vs. Stanford. Jalen Terry will miss his third consecutive game Thursday because of COVID-19 protocols. Dana Altman's win on Saturday was his 800th career victory. Omoruyi's 18.7 points per game is best on the team.

How to make Colorado vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Colorado vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Oregon spread to jump on Thursday.