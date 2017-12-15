Oregon vs. Fresno State: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online
The Ducks are riding a three game winning streak yet are slight underdogs against the Bulldogs from Fresno
The Oregon Ducks, fresh off a run to the Final Four a season ago, are a shell of what they once were. With no Dillon Brooks or Tyler Dorsey or Jordan Bell, they're still learning how to win as a relatively new unit -- and wins haven't come easy thus far.
They'll face a frisky Fresno State team on Saturday that brings with it a seven game winning streak and an impressive 9-2 record. The Bulldogs are slight favorites in a contest expected to be pretty tightly contested and largely seen as a toss up.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Streaming: Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via KenPom: Fresno State -2
- Prediction: Wins have been tough sledding for Dana Altman this season, but I'm riding with the Ducks simply because I think Payton Pritchard can will them to a win. Give me Oregon to cover and win. Pick: Oregon +2
