Oregon vs. Fresno State: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online

The Oregon Ducks, fresh off a run to the Final Four a season ago, are a shell of what they once were. With no Dillon Brooks or Tyler Dorsey or Jordan Bell, they're still learning how to win as a relatively new unit -- and wins haven't come easy thus far.

They'll face a frisky Fresno State team on Saturday that brings with it a seven game winning streak and an impressive 9-2 record. The Bulldogs are slight favorites in a contest expected to be pretty tightly contested and largely seen as a toss up.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 6:00 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 6:00 p.m. ET Where : Save Mart Center in Fresno, California



: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV : CBS Sports Network (channel finder)



: (channel finder) Streaming: Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App

