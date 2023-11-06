The 2023-24 college basketball season begins for the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs when they meet in Las Vegas on Monday in the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series. Oregon posted a 21-15 record to finish fourth in the Pac-12 last season and lost to Wisconsin in the NIT quarterfinals. Georgia went 16-16 in 2022-23 and was defeated by LSU in the opening round of the SEC tournament.

Tipoff at T-Mobile Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Georgia vs. Oregon picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all-top rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Georgia and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Georgia vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Georgia spread: Ducks -5

Oregon vs. Georgia over/under: 140 points

Oregon vs. Georgia money line: Ducks -215, Bulldogs +178

ORE: The Under has hit in each of the Ducks' last 16 games

UGA: The Under has hit in each of the Bulldogs' last four contests

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have seven players from 2022-23 returning this season, including three starters. One of those is center N'Faly Dante, who led the team with averages of 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds last campaign. Guard Jermaine Couisnard was second in scoring with 12.8 points per game but may not be available Monday as he is dealing with a concussion, while center Nate Bittle contributed 7.4 points and 5.1 boards.

Oregon is hoping for big things from a number of their transfers this season. Jesse Zarzuela joins the Ducks after averaging 16.3 points with Central Michigan in 2022-23, while fellow guard Kario Oquendo faces a Georgia team for which he poured in 12.7 per contest last campaign. Meanwhile, forward Mahamadou Diawara averaged 4.4 rebounds for Stetson but grabbed 20 in his final game of the season.

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs made a huge improvement last season, posting 16 victories after going just 6-26 in 2021-22. They were especially impressive during non-conference play, winning 10 of 13. With its top three scorers from 2022-23 gone, Georgia is hoping several of its transfers show the form they displayed in the team's exhibition win against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 30.

Guard RJ Melendez, who averaged six points and 3.5 rebounds with Illinois last season, recorded 21 and nine in that victory. Center Russel Tchewa posted a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 boards after registering averages of 11.1 and 8.6 for South Florida in 2022-23. Guard Noah Thomasson averaged 19.5 points with Niagara last campaign, reaching double digits in all but two of his 31 games, and contributed 15 versus Eastern Kentucky last week.

