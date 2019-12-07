Oregon vs. Hawaii: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Hawaii basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: Oregon 6-2; Hawaii 6-2
What to Know
The #13 Oregon Ducks will be playing at home against the Hawaii Warriors at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Oregon has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Hawaii should be prepared for a fight.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the North Carolina Tar Heels took down the Ducks 78-74 last Friday. G Payton Pritchard and G Will Richardson were two go-getters for Oregon despite the defeat. The former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 19 points and six assists, while the latter had 17 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Hawaii and the Hawaii-Pacific was still a pretty decisive one as Hawaii wrapped it up with a 58-41 win.
The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Hawaii's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Oregon's loss dropped them down to 6-2. We'll see if the Warriors can repeat their recent success or if the Ducks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 19-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
